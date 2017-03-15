Kenya: Secretariat to Engage Counties On Climate Change

Kenya Vision 2030 Delivery Secretariat is engaging county governments and other stakeholders to implement projects that will be key in fighting poverty levels in the country,

The secretariat want the counties to come up with ways to increase awareness of the harmful effects of climate change.

Secretariat's Director General Julius Muia on Wednesday said they want to find how the public can extend a hand to building resilience of the country's poor and those in vulnerable situation.

"Climate change is a cross-cutting development issue and it is crucial that all stakeholders involved in the implementation of Vision 2030 flagship projects work closely to mainstream climate proofing and climate change responsive strategies into development plans," said Dr Muia.

In a last three months, the country has been experiencing drought due to effects of climate change.

The Secretariat is currently implementing a programme with Hanns Seidel Foundation (HSF) to provide a platform for knowledge sharing on local and practical climate change adaptation initiatives within the Vision 2030 framework.

The agreement further provides mentoring support to stakeholders, who are integrating climate change into their development projects.

The two bodies are engaged with project implementing agencies in Nairobi through knowledge sharing workshops and meetings, undertaken profile checks and held sensitization workshops in various counties, as well as carried out mentorship programmes.

"The expected outcome of the sensitisation workshops is to create awareness and build capacity among the pilot counties in order to develop appropriate climate change action plans. These frameworks will provide credible benchmarks for rolling out similar programmes in other counties," said Dr Muia.

He said the programme will be linked with Sustainable Development Goals initiative to incorporate more relevant issues that are addressed through the global goals that require corporate entities to embrace the initiative to fight poverty.