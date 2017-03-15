After 14 years of living on the Isle of Man, which is more famous for motorcycle racing than for golf, Herman Loubser is back in South Africa and leads after the second round of the Sunshine Tour's Final Stage Qualifying School being played at Randpark Golf Club.

The Isle of Man is 572 square kilometres in size, and has just eight registered 18-hole golf courses, but Loubser's round of six-under-par 66 suggested if the player has talent, they can still succeed and it doesn't matter where they come from. That score took him to 10-under-par for the week.

'I'm very happy. The goal was just to try and play some solid golf and try to birdie that par-fives and that's what I did today, so I'm over the moon,' he said. 'The only goal was just not to make bogey today,' he said. He dropped a shot on the 16th hole which spoiled an otherwise flawless round on day two.

England's Chris Lloyd and local amateur Luke Jerling followed closely at eight-under, with Lloyd firing four-under-par 68, while Jerling signed for six-under-par 66 to tie for second.

Lloyd's quest for a Sunshine Tour playing card is derived from his love for South Africa and he aims to claim his card and stay longer. 'I love it here. It is my fifth week here now; I played DiData, Joburg and didn't get into Tshwane so I went to Cape Town for a holiday for 12 days, so I'm well-rested,' Lloyd said.

The lowest score, however, came with Botswana's Stuart Smith who set a course record with his nine-under-par 63 to share fourth spot with amateurs Aubrey Beckley, Andre Nel and Michael Pfeifer on a total of seven-under.

'Basically, at the beginning of the round, I kind of got a couple of putts to go in early in the round,' he said. 'That always helps. I can remember the last Q-School I was at, I just got a couple under. It was the same sort of thing on the front nine, and that kind of makes things easier on the back nine,' Smith said.

Korean Dongkwan Kim's round of six-under-par 66 was not enough to place him at the summit of the leaderboard and he had to settle for a tie with Jaco Mouton, Danie van Niekerk, NJ Arnoldi and Wynand Dingle on six-under for the week. England's Scott Campbell, Teboho Sefatsa and American Cody Martin all finished on five-under.

Scores

134 - Herman Loubser 68 66

136 - Chris Lloyd 68 68, Luke Jerling 70 66

137 - Aubrey Beckley 67 70, Andre Nel 70 67, Stuart Smith 74 63, Michael Pfeifer 68 69

138 - Dongkwan Kim 72 66, Jaco Mouton 68 70, Danie Van Niekerk 69 69, N.J. Arnoldi 67 71, Wynand Dingle 69 69

139 - Scott Campbell 72 67, Cody Martin 69 70, Teboho Sefatsa 67 72

140 - Antonio Rosado 71 69, David Ashley 72 68, Damon Stephenson 69 71, Gert Myburgh 67 73, John Mc Clean 71 69, Gregg Blainey 69 71, Dayne Moore 70 70, Dylan Docherty 71 69

141 - Kyle Pilgrim 72 69, Coert Groenewald 68 73, Jacques P de Villiers 68 73, Damian Naicker 73 68, Martin Rohwer 72 69, Matthew Spacey 71 70

142 - Zack Byrd 73 69, Jason Smith 69 73, Tristen Strydom 71 71, Combrinck Smit 70 72, Conway Kunneke 71 71, Matthew Jennings 68 74

143 - Juan Swart 69 74, Duane Keun 73 70, Neil O'Briain 71 72, Fredrik Lindblom 76 67, Sean Bradley 69 74, Kevin Rundle 75 68, Bryce Bibby 74 69, Teagan Moore 71 72, Luke Trocado 72 71, Trevor Mahoney 69 74, Thriston Lawrence 68 75, Jacquin Hess 68 75

144 - Paul Colditz 71 73, Juran Dreyer 74 70, TB Mathebula 72 72, David McIntyre 70 74, Francois Coetzee 71 73, Matias Calderon 72 72, Andrew McLardy 73 71, Albert Venter 72 72, Jonathan Waschefort 74 70, Roberto Lupini 70 74, Bennie van der Merwe 71 73, Darin de Smidt 73 71

145 - Pieter Moolman 71 74, John Bele 71 74, Russel Franz 73 72, Greg Bentley 73 72, Quintin Wilsnach 75 70, Bryce McCabe 69 76, Ruan Korb 73 72, Marco de Beer 74 71, Basil Wright 70 75, Brandon Cloete 75 70

146 - Joe Heraty 72 74, Chris Cannon 77 69, Matt Bright 74 72

147 - Axel Arinbjarnarson 76 71, Johann Mostert 75 72, Ryan Clarke 72 75, Andrew Van der Knaap 73 74, Richie O'Donovan 72 75, Christian Basson 77 70

148 - Francois van Vuuren 70 78, Roux Jeffery 73 75, Paul de Beer 75 73, Louis Calitz 73 75, Markus Sayra 79 69, Paul Boshoff 71 77, CJ Levey 75 73, Garth Wolter 75 73, Riaan Swart 72 76, Jeff Hopkins 73 75, Burger Heckroodt 75 73

149 - Adriel Poonan 75 74, Anton Haig 77 72, Joe Nawanga 78 71, Jabulane Mabilane 73 76, Clinton Grobler 76 73, Tyron McComb 75 74, Juan Langeveld 75 74, Otto van Greunen 78 71, Alex Van Heerden 75 74

150 - Oscar Floren 75 75, Ruan Huysamen 72 78, Dean O'Riley 75 75, Neal Herman 75 75

151 - George Brown 75 76, Zabastian de Jager 74 77, Andi Dill 74 77

152 - Thabang Simon 76 76, Irvin Mazibuko 73 79, Arno Pretorius 76 76, Joubert van Eeden 80 72, Wade Jacobs 74 78

153 - Jade Buitendag 80 73, Cedric Rooi 77 76

154 - Bryn Flanagan 74 80, Neezy Thubisi 75 79

155 - Jihwan Yeom 80 75

159 - Ryan Wingrove 79 80

160 - PJ van der Merwe 78 82