15 March 2017

Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (Beijing)

Libya: Italian Economic Delegation Visits Libya's Zintan

Tripoli — An Italian economic delegation on Monday arrived in the city of Zintan in western Libya.

The delegation included, Flavio Tosi, the dean of the city of Verona, and Giorgio Starace, the Italian envoy to Libya, as well as Italian businessmen. According to media sources, the talks included projects of hospitals, airport and school.

The two deans of the two cities on October 2016 signed a twinning agreement.

Italian embassy has officially returned to Libya earlier in January after two years of closure, making it the first western mission to return to chaotic Libya.

Foreign missions and companies had to leave the north African country due to escalating violence and insecurity.

- Xinhua

