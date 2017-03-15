15 March 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Mother of 'Kidnapped' One-Month-Old Granted Bail

Sbongile Mbambo and her co-accused Phumlani Mbokazi were granted R1 000 bail at the Durban Magistrate's court after they allegedly staged the kidnapping of Mbambo's baby.

The duo face charges of defeating the ends of justice, and fraud, after allegedly orchestrating the fake hijacking and kidnapping of Mbambo's one-month-old daughter, the court heard on Wednesday.

Prosecutor Vaneshree Moodley told Magistrate Mahomed Motala that the State did not oppose bail because the alleged crimes were schedule one offenses.

Mbambo's attorney Fanafuthi Biyela told Motala that his client was employed as a teacher and was the sole breadwinner of her family of six, which included four children.

He also argued that she had no previous convictions and was willing to pay bail.

Mbokazi's attorney Andile Dakela said that his client was a metered taxi owner, also with no previous convictions.

Mbokazi would plead not guilty to charges, while there was still no indication of Mbambo's plea. The matter of paternity, which was meant to be announced, was still being investigated, National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Natasha Kara said outside court.

Mbambo's child is being cared for at a place of safety, the court heard.

The one-month-old baby was found alive early on Sunday morning after being taken in the false car hijacking near Game City Centre on Friday.

A massive search was conducted for the missing baby, and a reward of R250 000 was offered for any information that would lead to her safe return.

Mbambo and Mbokazi's arrests were made in the early hours of Sunday morning.

South Africa

