South Africa: Companies Invited to Participate in Mozambique Trade Mission

Pretoria — Companies in the agriculture, infrastructure and steel fabrication sectors, among others, have been called on to apply to participate in the Department of Trade and Industry's (dti) trade and investment mission to Mozambique.

In a statement on Tuesday, the dti encouraged companies in the agriculture, infrastructure, electro-technical, steel fabrication and mining and capital equipment sectors to apply to the department by 22 March 2017.

The trade and investment mission in Mozambique will take place from 22 to 26 May 2017.

Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies said the mission forms part of the department's strategy to increase trade between South Africa and Mozambique.

"The objective of this mission is to increase trade and investment between South Africa and Mozambique. It is an ideal platform for South African companies who would like to export value added products and services, and for companies who are looking for investment opportunities in Mozambique," said Minister Davies.

He added that South Africa has become the main trading partner for Mozambique and that relations between the two countries are very cordial as evidenced by the growing bilateral trade which currently totals R42.04 billion.

The cordial relations between these two nations are reinforced by the growing ties in trade, investment, tourism, migration and security.

Companies that are interested in participating in the trade fair will be funded through the Export Marketing and Investment Assistance (EMIA) scheme and will be screened according to the EMIA guidelines.

The dti has already assisted hundreds of businesses through the EMIA scheme, which develops export markets for South African products and services and recruits new foreign direct investment into South Africa.

The dti encourages companies that do not qualify for funding to also participate at their own cost. More information can be obtained on the dti website: www.thedti.gov.za .