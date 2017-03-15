Kenya: Wooden Bridge Earns Former Mathira MP Ridicule, Praise

Photo: The Nation

Former Mathira MP Ephraim Maina's helicopter lands in Nyeri. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Social media users have mocked Mr Ephraim Maina, an aspirant for the Nyeri senate seat, for commissioning a wooden bridge.

Mr Maina, an engineer, landed in a chopper at Kabaru Location in Kieni East to open the temporary bridge built by the local community together with area MCA Duncuan Gituanja.

The bridge is said to have been constructed at a cost of Sh7,800.

The flamboyant billionaire road contractor was received with song, dance and ululations by a group of women clad in red, black and white attire.

Mr Maina was filmed cutting a string held by a woman and a man from the two ends of the bridge to indicate that he had formally launched it as a young man stood beside him with a vuvuzela.

STRENGTH TESTED

He later boarded a waiting canter-lorry that carried him across the bridge, apparently to test its strength.

While addressing residents, the MCA said he lobbied the former Mathira MP to "construct" the bridge connecting Gachini and Kinyua wa Mweru villages from the former Mathira MP.

"The bridge is now complete. Residents will not be landlocked again. Thanks to Hon Engineer Ephraim Maina for [his] support," said Mr Gituanja.

He explained that the bridge broke down almost a year ago and the local administration declined to repair it.

Former Mathira MP Ephraim Maina's helicopter lands at Warazo Jet in Nyeri where he commissioned a wooden bridge on March 12, 2017. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI | NATION MEDIA GROUP

RIDICULED

Blogger Robert Alai led the attack team, terming the project as petty.

"This politician landed in a chopper to open a useless wooden bridge. We need to decide on leaders to elect," posted Mr Alai on his Facebook page.

However, others came to Mr Maina's defence saying the project was viable.

"The current county administration failed to pay attention to the call [by] the people who voted for them. Mr Maina heeded their call and built a foot bridge.

"He was invited to witness the progress and how the footbridge he built connected [the] two regions and made people's lives easier. I will never fight development," said one Sandra Mungai.

"We should be thankful to people who are doing something no matter how little.

"They are moving the country ahead. Let us criticise those doing mouth business but have nothing to show," said Ms Mwangi.

"You ride in [a] Sh100 million helicopter to come and open a wooden bridge... what a shame," said Shadrack Sambu.