15 March 2017

South African Government (Pretoria)

South Africa: Justice Welcomes Sentencing of Human Trafficker

The Department of Justice and Constitutional Development welcomes the 20 year prison sentence handed to Ugochukwu Eke yesterday at the South Gauteng High Court. Mr Eke, a Nigerian national was convicted of drugging, sexually exploiting and trafficking an under aged girl in 2015.

The department commends the National Prosecuting Authority for securing a successful conviction and reiterates its commitment to fighting human trafficking and other societal scourges that have befallen in our communities. We believe that that this strong sentence will deter would be child traffickers in our society.

This sentence consolidates our efforts to build safer communities and to further affirm our human rights. The Prevention and Combating of Trafficking in Person Act came into effect on 09 August 2015 and provides clear and stringent legislation for dealing with this scourge. The judgement is consistent with the call for harsher punishment which is encapsulated in the Act.

As we celebrate human rights, let us unite to build safer communities in which the rights of all citizens are upheld.

South Africa

