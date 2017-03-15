Kenya: Turkana Leaders Accuse Uhuru of Disrespect, Demand Apology

Thirty Turkana leaders have expressed their disappointment with President Uhuru Kenyatta who they accuse of belittling them in his outbursts during last week's visit.

The Members of the County Assembly (MCAs) are now demanding for an apology from the Head of State for what they termed as "belittling language" he used during a rally in Lodwar town.

Speaking to journalists on Wednesday, the MCAs said they felt insulted by the terms used by the President during the visit.

Kakuma Ward MCA Patrick Losike said people from different tribes had turned up in Lodwar to receive the President "but they did not expect such language from him."

"I am fully condemning the insults because we are still hurt unless the President apologises to the people of the county," said Mr Losike, who is also the Leader of Majority and also eyeing the Turkana West Parliamentary seat.

He said that Turkana County was home to many tribes and deserved respect from the President and that any single vote from the region could decide who the next Head of State would be.

During his one-day visit, the President took a swipe on unmentioned people who he accused of peddling falsehoods about his administration saying they were fools and that he would not fear facing them.

RESPECT EVERYBODY

Turkwel Ward MCA Jeremiah Lomorukai said the President must respect the democratic rights of everyone including those who support the opposition.

Mr Lomorukai said that regions like Turkana will always be willing and ready to welcome the President especially when his key purpose is to ensure there is enough water and food for all Kenyans as well as proper infrastructure.

Nominated MCA Selina Lokope said that President Kenyatta should not continue to intimidate ODM governors whenever he visits their counties in search of votes.

She said that according to Turkana cultural beliefs, no man can insult women.

Lokori/ Kochodin Ward MCA Benedict Lokamar said that since the discovery of oil in the region, leaders in the region have remained divided with some leaders at National Assembly teaming up to support decisions by the national government while governor and most MCAs were treated differently.

The leaders said after the President's visit, officials from Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (Eacc) have stepped up visits to the region to investigate MCAs and county officials.

They, however, demanded that the Eacc officials ensure they publicly communicate their reports on alleged embezzlement of funds in the county.

The MCAs also want the anti-graft agency to investigate on how Constituency Development Funds are managed