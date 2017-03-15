Ethiopia: Sof Omar - Splendid Natural Treasure

Ethiopia is extremely rich in natural and man-made tourist attractions. It has numerous obelisks, palaces, tombs, rock-hewn churches, stelaes, mosques, mountains, caves, volcanic lava areas, national parks and many other tangible and intangible heritages. Though the nation has huge tourism potential, it has not been utilizing it as compared with other countries. One undercurrent reason for the stagnation of tourism development in Ethiopia is lack of infrastructure, capital and promotion. But the Ministry of Culture and Tourism has been working to take the tourism sector of the country to a higher level. There are initiations to register all heritages in UNESCO's list to unveil them to the international community. Many tangible and intangible tourist sites have been inscribed in UNESCO's wonder lists so far and this could be taken as a big step forward in promoting them. However, there remains a lot to be done in further development of the sector.

The country has plenty of heritages which are not known to the outside world. One among the beautiful, mysterious and remarkable natural heritages is the Sof Omar Cave. The magnificent Sof Omar Cave was first founded in 1897 by American explorer Arthur Donaldson Smith. Smith had confirmed that the Cave is the longest system of caves in Africa. The 15.1 kilometres long cave is situated at east Robe, in the Bale Zone of the Oromia State.

It was in 1967 that Eric Robson, Chris Clapham and Kabir Ahmed explored the inaccessible cave and recorded 8 km of its passage. Due to lack of transportation, they travelled by mules and camels to reach the nearby town of Goba. The explorers were hugely amused by what they observed. Their effort has encouraged others to visit the remote village and to make research on its topography and habitats.

The cave is formed along a network of joints; one set runs approximately north to south and the other east to west. It has 42 entrances but only four of them are used for gaining entrance:

1. Two upstream village Entrances (one to the east and the other to the west of the village)

2. The Tourist Entrance downstream from the Holcha Resurgence at a point where abandoned meander forming the dry valley rejoins the Web River

3. A right bank entrance downstream of Holcha accessing the Deep South part of the Clapham's climbs series.

The Weyib River which flows through the cave lends it a splendid beauty. The stunning topography has mystical power which could create heavenly serenity on ones soul and mind. According to legends, Sof Omar was the name of a holy Muslim man named Sheik Sof Omar Ahmad, who lived in the area. Ayiew was the name of his daughter. Maco and Holcha are local names for the doors of the 'cave' respectively. Both of them are considered sacred in Islamic religion and the Oromo tradition.

Descendants of the Sheik's families have been observing and practising the ritual events, that were there, annually. Each structure of the cave is designed to showcase the diverse ritual practices performed there. The residents undertake festive events with comprehensive Islamic religious processions. According to Islamic manuscripts, the ancestral cult beliefs and practices have revived for about 1000 years.

The 5.3 million years old cave is a well-preserved-sacred place of worship which has immensely contributed for the preservation of the indigenous forest that renders the greenery of the environment magnificent. It has been serving as a natural habitat of wildlife resources. Wildlife creatures like dik-dik and kudu, various cats, rock hyrax, giant tortoises, snakes and lizards as well as more than hundred birds and other species inhabit the forest.

The preservation of the forest resources has helped the area to own suitable air condition and fertile land. Considering all these natural gifts, the Ministry of Culture, in collaboration with Oromia Culture and Tourism Bureau, has been working to get it registered in the UNESCO heritage list. The inscription process would attract more tourists from around the world.