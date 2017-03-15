Ethiopia: President Bids Farewell to Dlamini Zuma

President Dr. Mulatu Teshome hailed outgoing AU Commissioner Dr. Dlamini Zuma for her contributions and dedication to foster integration among AU member states in general and Ethiopia and South African in particular during her tenure.

Bidding farewell to Dr. Zuma at the national palace, the president also commended her exemplary role in implementing the Agenda 2063 and trying to promote good governance and democracy within member countries. Dr. Mulatu also expressed his conviction that Zuma's leadership at the Union would be a role model for other African women.

Dilamini Zuma for her part expressed appreciation for the support of the Ethiopian government accorded to her during her stay at the top position of the AUC.

"I have enjoyed the weather, food and music in Addis Ababa," she added.

Zuma said: "During the four-year term, we were able to galvanize Africa in all sectors. The union decided to come up with the Agenda 2063 to create prosperous and integrated Africa in which the incoming commission will continue to work on it."

The bloc has come a long way in pushing for free and single trade which is imperative to support GDPs and crate massive jobs. Infrastructural activities are also being carried out across the Continent. The Continent has also seen progresses in the agricultural sector which should still remain to be top priorities, Zuma added.