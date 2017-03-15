Possessing a massive potential to grow economy women, make up a little over half of the world population. However, little has been done to use this untapped potential particularly in Africa. To date, labor markets across the globe remain divided along gender lines, and progress toward gender parity seems to have hindered costing countries to lose on growth potentials; and Ethiopia is no exception to this despite the remarkable progress towards incorporating women in its developing mission.

Participation of women in employment and investment continued to be lower than male participation. The majority of women account for most unpaid work and when employed they earn less than their male colleagues do under the same job task. Discrimination in the labor market limits women's options for paid work, and female representation in senior managerial positions and entrepreneurship remains significantly low. In Ethiopia the gap of job creation, stability, cultural barriers and the inclusion of women in economic factors although going narrow the problem still exists. Sisters still hold a second place than their brothers to be able to go to school, shrinking their opportunities of becoming a skilled labour force. Such constraints not only prevent women from developing their full economic potential but also cost Ethiopia valuable returns if it had fully utilized the human power under both genders.

When Ethiopia fully manages to create equality among its public it can use individual's capacity to make its economic growth more strong. The important factor of inserting this valuable culture of inclusiveness among the public is the key factor for development. Business development experts from Jumia Travel point out that attaining economic growth at full capacity is impossible if women are not treated on par with men to compete to be part of the economy of Ethiopia.

For Ethiopia, empowering its women could not be easier taking the accomplishment of the country to achieve praised economic development. Over the past ten years, Ethiopia has been one of the fastest growing economies in the globe with growth averaging 10.9 percent. Ethiopia has significantly transformed itself from the second poorest in the world back in 2000 to double digit growth for the last decade to becoming a middle income country by 2025 sustaining its growth. The growth has been the highest in 2004 introducing better living to its public as well as increasing life expectancy. Ethiopia prioritizes capital spending over consumption within the budget. In an analysis of 124 countries over four decades, the country was among the fastest 20 percent in infrastructure growth in the past decade says the World Bank Group latest report on Ethiopian economy.

Recognition of women as more efficient distributors of goods and services within the household has led them being targeted with resources aimed at alleviating poverty, such as cash transfer programmes. Women's participation in any economic and social affairs plays a great deal for the success of any business. Companies greatly benefit from increasing leadership opportunities for women, which is shown to increase organizational effectiveness. It is estimated that companies with three or more women in senior management functions score higher in all dimensions of organizational effectiveness according to UN women.org finding.

There still exist a considerable difference in women's and men's access and opportunities to contribute over economic constructions both in their societies and countries. In most remote rural parts of Ethiopia, women are visibly absent and are poorly represented in economic decision making, including the formulation of financial, monetary, commercial and other economic policies as well as tax systems. This is inevitably preventing Ethiopia from benefiting from all of its human power who can add value to its overall economic development.