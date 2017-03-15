15 March 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

Zambia: Wife, 32, Kills Hubby With High-Heeled Shoe

Tagged:

Related Topics

A Zambian woman, 32, has been arrested for allegedly killing her husband with a high-heeled shoe, a report says.

According to Lusaka Times, Oliva Kalangwe, 34, died a week after his unnamed wife used a pointed high-heeled shoe to hit him.

Police confirmed the incident, saying Kalangwe sustained deep injuries in the head and forehead.

Kalangwe was initially assaulted by his wife on February 26. He reported the matter to the police and was issued with a medical form which he never returned.

His injuries became serious on March 1, leading to him being hospitalised at a hospital in Kapiri.

He, however, died on March 9.

In November last year, a woman only identified as Mrs Milumbe, allegedly hit her husband with a blunt instrument before running him over with a car. The couple was allegedly fighting for the custody of their two children after going on separation.

News24

Zambia

River in Water Pollution Fears

A FUEL tanker ferrying 35,000 litres of petrol has overturned near the Mkushi River, the main source of water for… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.