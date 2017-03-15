Rwanda: Injyana Ensembles Set for Concert Tour

Green Hills Academy's Injyana Ensembles is set to stage performances in Kigali and Huye, where they will stage concerts at schools and public spaces.

In Huye, they will perform at the University of Rwanda-Huye Campus.

In Kigali, the tour will see them perform at different locations and the lineup includes concerts at Kinyinya Public School, Car-Free Zone, and Wellspring Academy.

The concerts will run from March 16-17.

The tour will also include the Green Hills Academy girls' traditional drumming team and band, according to the band's coach and Injyana Ensembles founder, Lance Gaskill.

"It's very exciting to hear the 41 members of the band playing music along with the 12 members of the drumming team. Very exciting! The title of our tour is "The Power of Vision", he said.

The country's first and only symphony orchestra, The Injyana Orchestra Rwanda, together with The Injyana Ensembles, is also set to stage another concert on April 2 at Christian Life Assembly, featuring some of East Africa's best classical and jazz music.

The concert will feature Rwanda's first concert piano soloist, Pacis Ndahiro, a university student.

Injyana Ensembles provides a platform for classical music and jazz.

It consists of experienced musicians, adults and students of all cultures.

