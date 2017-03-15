Botswana: Netball Readies for World Cup

Gaborone — In their effort to lure more stakeholders to come on board, Netball World Youth Cup 2017, Local Organising Committee engaged different stakeholders in a one-day workshop at the University of Botswana.

Speaking during the event, LOC chairperson, Prisca Mokgadi said they were left with only three months, but are facing financial constraints.

She said they had budgeted for P35 Million for them to host a successful event, adding that they were assisted by different stakeholders and they would need around P8 million to wrap up their event.

Further, she urged stakeholders to prioritise the event and make the country proud.

She said now that government had accepted to host the tournament, they expect the nation to rally behind the event.

She however said despite the financial challenges, preparations were running smoothly to host a successful event in July.

Botswana Netball Association (BONA) president, Tebogo Lebotse-Sebego said they were more than prepared to host the world, adding that all the 20 countries had since booked their accommodation.

She said she was confident that they would deliver the netball aspect well after hosting a successful Africa qualifiers last year.

Their aim, ambition and aspirations, she said, were to enhance the Netball Brand in Botswana, to extend the Botswana brand to the world, to deliver a legacy for Botswana and also profile women sports in Botswana.

Twenty countries from America Oceania, Asia and Africa are expected to soar to Botswana for the first ever World Cup game to be hosted in Africa.

The teams are divided into four groups. Pool A consists of New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Scotland, Northern Island and Samoa.

Pool B is made of Australia, South Africa, Barbados, Zimbabwe and Singapore. Botswana are in group C with Jamaica, Cook Island, Malaysia and Uganda, while Pool D consist of England, Fiji, Trinidad and Tobago, Wales, and Grenada.

Source: BOPA