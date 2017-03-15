15 March 2017

South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Amajita Draw Japan, Italy and Uruguay At U20 World Cup

Tagged:

Related Topics

Head coach of the Amajita national U20 men's side, Thabo Senong, says although they're in a tough group at the 2017 FIFA U20 World Cup, with good preparations they can make their way to the next round.

Amajita are in Group D alongside Japan (Asia), Italy (Europe) and Uruguay (South America) in the tournament which runs from 20 May to 11 June.

The draw was conducted in Suwon, Korea Republic on Wednesday.

'We have to admit we have been drawn in a tough group, but that doesn't mean we will not fight our way out of the group. Playing against Japan, Italy and Uruguay is a tall order as these teams are a closed book to us at the moment,' said Senong from South Korea.

'But we will go back home and study our opponents thoroughly so that our preparations can be spot on. We have a difficult assignment but I believe once we have completed our preparation we'll be up for the task. I am, however, looking forward to this great football spectacle and I can assure the nation that we are not going there to make the numbers, we are going to compete.'

South Africa will be based in Suwon, a city traditionally known as 'The City of Filial Piety.'

Twenty-four teams from six confederations will participate in the 21st Edition of the Junior World Cup, which will be spread across six different venues.

Amajita get their tournament underway with a clash against Japan on 21 May at Suwon World Cup Stadium. Kick-off is 10am SA time.

Three days later they will be up against Italy at the same venue, but this time kick-off is 1pm SA time.

For their third and final group stage match, the South Africans will move to Incheon to face Uruguay on 27 May at Incheon Football Stadium, also at 1pm SA time.

Fellow African participants at the World Cup have also been drawn in some interesting groups.

CAF U20 Africa Cup of Nations bronze medalists Guinea are in Group A alongside tournament hosts Korea Republic, Argentina and England.

African Champions, the Junior Chipolopolo of Zambia, will face Portugal, Iran and Costa Rica in Group C, while silver medalists Senegal will battle it out in Group F against Ecuador, USA and Saudi Arabia.

Complete FIFA u20 World Cup draw

Group A: South Korea, Argentina, England, Guinea

Group B: Germany, Mexico, Venezuela, Vanuatu

Group C: Portugal, Costa Rica, Zambia, Iran

Group D: Uruguay, Japan, Italy, South Africa

Group E: France, New Zealand, Honduras, Vietnam

Group F: USA, Senegal, Saudi Arabia, Ecuador

South Africa

National Sex Worker HIV Plan to Fight New Infections

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa says the National Sex worker HIV plan is important if South Africa is to win the fight… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.