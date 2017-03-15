Head coach of the Amajita national U20 men's side, Thabo Senong, says although they're in a tough group at the 2017 FIFA U20 World Cup, with good preparations they can make their way to the next round.

Amajita are in Group D alongside Japan (Asia), Italy (Europe) and Uruguay (South America) in the tournament which runs from 20 May to 11 June.

The draw was conducted in Suwon, Korea Republic on Wednesday.

'We have to admit we have been drawn in a tough group, but that doesn't mean we will not fight our way out of the group. Playing against Japan, Italy and Uruguay is a tall order as these teams are a closed book to us at the moment,' said Senong from South Korea.

'But we will go back home and study our opponents thoroughly so that our preparations can be spot on. We have a difficult assignment but I believe once we have completed our preparation we'll be up for the task. I am, however, looking forward to this great football spectacle and I can assure the nation that we are not going there to make the numbers, we are going to compete.'

South Africa will be based in Suwon, a city traditionally known as 'The City of Filial Piety.'

Twenty-four teams from six confederations will participate in the 21st Edition of the Junior World Cup, which will be spread across six different venues.

Amajita get their tournament underway with a clash against Japan on 21 May at Suwon World Cup Stadium. Kick-off is 10am SA time.

Three days later they will be up against Italy at the same venue, but this time kick-off is 1pm SA time.

For their third and final group stage match, the South Africans will move to Incheon to face Uruguay on 27 May at Incheon Football Stadium, also at 1pm SA time.

Fellow African participants at the World Cup have also been drawn in some interesting groups.

CAF U20 Africa Cup of Nations bronze medalists Guinea are in Group A alongside tournament hosts Korea Republic, Argentina and England.

African Champions, the Junior Chipolopolo of Zambia, will face Portugal, Iran and Costa Rica in Group C, while silver medalists Senegal will battle it out in Group F against Ecuador, USA and Saudi Arabia.

Complete FIFA u20 World Cup draw

Group A: South Korea, Argentina, England, Guinea

Group B: Germany, Mexico, Venezuela, Vanuatu

Group C: Portugal, Costa Rica, Zambia, Iran

Group D: Uruguay, Japan, Italy, South Africa

Group E: France, New Zealand, Honduras, Vietnam

Group F: USA, Senegal, Saudi Arabia, Ecuador