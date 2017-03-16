Nigeria: Oil Companies Urged to Relocate Bases

Lagos — Captains of industry and commerce have endorsed calls by the Nigerian government for oil companies to relocate their headquarters to their areas of operations.

The Port Harcourt Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (PHCCIMA) said this would be a major step in quelling the under development, poverty and associated social vices of militancy and insecurity in the areas.

"Doing otherwise will tantamount to playing the ostrich game," said Dr Emi Membere-Otaji Fnim, PHCCIMA President said. He mentioned international firms like Shell, Chevron and Total.

Fnim said the move to relocate the firms would also increase economic activities while the youths would be gainfully engaged instead of doing crime. "It's time for government to in reality walk the talk to rejig the economies of the oil producing area states," said Fnim.

The call comes amid militants' attacks in the Delta State, which while is the continent's leading producer of crude oil, remains largely underdeveloped and polluted. - CAJ News