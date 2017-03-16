DNA, born Daniel Kaliwo, is joining Tonderai Banda's Entertainers Promotion together with Afro-Pop singer, Sir Patricks who is also reported to have pledged his allegiance to the promotion label.

In an interview with Nyasa Times, Entertainers Promotion Manager, Tonderai Banda while confirming courting DNA and Sir Patricks, said his label was yet to finalize the deals for the two artists.

"At the moment am working on signing DNA and Sir Patricks, so we are still in talks. Am hoping that before Urban Sound and Light Music concert they will be signed to Entertainers Promotions," said Banda.

Banda said currently the two are being included in Entertainers Promotion music events while talks are at advanced stage.

"It is our way of supporting the youths, and I will be glad to have these two artists on board. The moment we finalize the deals we will let the world know, but at the moment we are still in talk," he added.

Sir Patricks and DNA are expected to join gospel artist, Patience Namadingo who resurrected his music career under the Entertainers Promotion.

DNA refused to comment on his reasons to dump the Musketeers Entertainment who signed him on last year and later on supported his debut album 'Mizizi'.

The rising Afro-Pop singer, Sir Patricks has been performing as solo artist since he dumped Trap Squad label. He was rumoured to have joined Musketeers Entertainment but the deal did not materialize.

Sir Patricks and his long time friend, Stich Fray dumped Trap Squad for undisclosed reasons, claiming they would love to pursue their career in music industry as solo artists.

DNA made his debut in 2011 as artist but the 2015-16 year was a game changer for him following the release of the hit single 'Mukandipepesele'.