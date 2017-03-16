President Jacob Zuma on Thursday will field questions on Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini and former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe in his first question-and-answer session in Parliament this year.

Zuma has not appeared in the National Assembly since the three days of fiery debate and replies on his State of the Nation Address in February.

IFP MP Liesl van Der Merwe will ask Zuma if he plans to take disciplinary action against Dlamini for "allegedly leading her department into a national grant pay-out crisis".

NFP MP Sicelo Mabika will ask if Zuma intends to appoint Molefe to an executive position given his implication in matters discussed in the Public Protector's State of Capture report.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane will ask Zuma what steps he has taken to ensure that all members of the executive, those who assume public office and those appointed by the president show "accountability, integrity and respect for the public and rule of law".

ANC MP Priscilla Mantashe will ask what role labour and industry will play in tackling inequality and economic exclusion.

ANC MP Moses Masango will ask what role government is playing in helping end the conflict in Israel and Palestine.

Proceedings will begin at 14:00.

News24