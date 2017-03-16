Kenya: Government Declares Parts of Laikipia Dangerous

Seven zones in Laikipia County have been gazetted as dangerous and police operation intensified.

A Gazette notice signed by Interior Cabinet Secretary Joseph Nkaissery names Rumuruti, Ol Moran, Kirimon, Marmanet, Mukogodo East, Segera, Mithiga and Matuiku as areas where police operations will continue for a month.

The CS said that the identified areas were declared disturbed and dangerous following consultations with National Security Council.

The notice points out that the police operations could be extended beyond the one month period after assessment of the security situation on the ground.

Speaking to Nation on this latest development, Laikipia County Commissioner Onesmas Kyatha said police have instructions to deal firmly with the armed herders.

"Areas declared dangerous will witness an increased number of security forces on the ground to deal with the armed pastoralist," he said.

Mr Kyatha said operations to kick out the herders had begun in Ol Maisor and Sosian ranches.

"It is important to note that politics could be contributing to the current state of insecurity in the county," he added.

Laikipia County has over the past one month witnessed a state of lawlessness leading to deaths, injuries and destruction of private properties.

Migrating herders who are armed with sophisticated weapons have been blamed for causing unrest in the county which is popular tourist destination.

They have also been blamed for the murder of Sosian co-owner Tristan Voorspuy who was shot dead on March 5. Police have arrested one suspect and are hunting down for his two accomplices.

The herders have invaded private farms and ranches, destroyed property and continued to occupy a number of private ranches in the county.

Security officers have been struggling to drive them out with their livestock.