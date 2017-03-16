Uganda: Private Sector Credit Growth Slow Despite Rate Cuts

Kampala — The consistent benchmark interest rate reduction by Bank of Uganda (BoU) is not reflecting positively on the levels of credit uptake by the private sector.

In April 2016, the Central Bank Rate (CBR) was at 17 per cent but by January 2017, it had fallen to 12 per cent.

This reduction, according to BoU, was made to stimulate economic activity that has been sluggish for two years.

The latest statistics from BoU indicate that total gross loans grew by 0.0006 per cent to Shs11.516 trillion in January 2017 from Shs11.515 trillion in December 2016.

This reflects marginal growth and somewhat recovery.

Between November 2016 and December 2016, there was a 1 percent decline in credit uptake by the private sector.

The reason for the sluggish private sector uptake is because businesses are still too risky to lend to due to record highs in non-performing loans.

"The increase in Non-Performing Loans (NPLs) in December to 10.5 per cent of total gross loans made commercial banks and private sector players to become more risk averse-something that may have contributed to this performance in PSC. Performance at the sector level shows that sectors with a high share of PSC that registered negative growth rates include: building, mortgage, construction and real estate (-0.1 per cent); trade (-1.2 per cent); personal loans and household loans (-1.3 per cent)," reads the latest State of the Economy Report released last week by the Ministry of Finance.

Estimates indicate that the 10.5 per cent NPLs are an equivalent of Shs1.2 trillion, meaning banks are exercising more caution when lending and companies are also opting not to borrow at this time. The increment to 10.5 per cent from 7.7 per cent is because several loans were already under watch and likely to fall into NPL category.

Commercial banks have been reducing interest rates, although at a much slower pace than the CBR.

Interest rate cut

Drop. Interest rates have since April 2016 dropped from an average of 24.37 per cent to 22.27 per cent at the end of January 2017. Further interest rate cuts are expected at the start of April 2017 in response to the CBR dropping to 11.5 percent in February 2017. Already, all the commercial banks have announced rate changes and by end of March 2017, the average rate will be 20.92 per cent.