Uganda: Koboko Police Arrest Maid Over Death of Baby

Kampala — Controversy surrounds the death of a six-month-old baby girl allegedly strangled by a maid in Kawanda, north of Kampala on Monday afternoon.

Baby Abigali Nakayizza's father, Mr Anthony Kalungi, left her at home in good health with his maid.

But at about 6pm, Mr Kalungi reportedly received a distress call from his neighbours that his child was not in a good state and their maid had disappeared.

Mr Kalungi rushed home and found his baby girl lying half-dead and rushed her to Sydina Clinic at Kawanda from where the child was pronounced dead upon arrival.

"I left home in the morning when my child was very well. I was surprised when I received a call that she was in bad state. I did not find the maid at home," a teary Kalungi told the police.

The Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, Mr Paul Kangave, said the neighbours told Kalungi that his maid tried to commit suicide upon realising that the child's health was fast deteriorating.

"The suspect told us that she was washing clothes when she heard the baby crying, She gave her milk and put her to sleep. Two hours later, she checked on the baby only to find her not breathing," one of the neighbours reportedly said.

The suspect is said to have panicked, crushed some dry cells and swallowed the substance with some fuel in an attempt to commit suicide in fear of reprisals from the baby's parents.

Later, the 23-year old is said to have rushed to town and boarded a bus to her mother's home in Koboko District where she arrived late Monday night.

Mr Kangave said the suspect then shared the tale of her ordeal with her mother who in turn narrated the episode to the area LC chairperson who then alerted the police who arrested her.

"The police in Koboko called our Kawempe Police Station and briefed them about the incident. They arrested her and she will be taken back to Kampala," Mr Kangave said.

The police said a preliminary medical report indicates that the toddler died of suffocation, although more tests on the body were being done at Mulago Hospital in Kampala.

Mr Kalungu, who was overcome by emotions, declined to speak to the media. He requested to be left alone to deal with his grief.