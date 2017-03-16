15 March 2017

Somalia: Arab League Chief Calls for Urgent Arab Action to Aid Somalia

The Arab League Secretary General Dr. Ahmed Aboul Ghait called for an urgent Arab action to aid Somalia and for mobilizing financial and relief assistance required to address the grave humanitarian consequences resulting from the drought plaguing the country.

In a statement today, Aboul Ghait called the Arab States to continue solidarity with Somalia and to provide the necessary support through the United Nations (UN) system, directly or through coordination with the Arab League to help meet the urgent needs of more than six million Somali citizen, estimated by the UN at USD 825 million to cover the next six months.

The Secretary-General also called on foreign ministers of a number of Arab states to continue providing material and technical support, through charity and official institutions to the federal government of Somalia to address the serious consequences of this crisis.

He explained that this action comes in the context of the effort carried out by the Arab League to mobilize Arab, Islamic and international support for the Relief of the Somali people, and to contribute to meeting their emergency needs. (QNA)

