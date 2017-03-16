Somalia: Kenyans Accused of Funding Al Shabaab Appear in Court

Three of the six suspects arrested by Anti-Terrorism Police in Shella, Malindi, on Friday were presented yesterday in a Malindi court. Abdirahim Salim Mohamed, Salim Abdulkarim Salim (pictured) and Nur Swaleh Mahdi appeared before chief magistrate Julie Oseko.

They were not charged after officer Ali Bakari sought a 30-day extension to complete investigations.

Malindi police chief Matawa Muchangi said the other three have been released as they were found to be university students. They were accused of supporting al Shabaab. In a sworn affidavit, Bakari said the DCI is making inquiries into alleged offences.

"Subsequently, the respondents were arrested on March 10, 2017, in Malindi, Kilifi county, in connection with the offence and taken to Malindi police station for investigations," he said.

Bakari said he had information the suspects were financing al Shabaab. He said the respondents were planning an attack in Malindi, adding that the investigations will cover Ethiopia, Somalia, Mombasa, Malindi and Lamu.

Bakari said he needed more time to investigate Dahabshilin, a forex bureau that has an office in Malindi.

"I need more time to investigate due to the technical nature and areas involved. I need more time to take their mobile phones and laptops to Nairobi for analysis," he said.