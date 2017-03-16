15 March 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Kenyans Accused of Funding Al Shabaab Appear in Court

Tagged:

Related Topics

Three of the six suspects arrested by Anti-Terrorism Police in Shella, Malindi, on Friday were presented yesterday in a Malindi court. Abdirahim Salim Mohamed, Salim Abdulkarim Salim (pictured) and Nur Swaleh Mahdi appeared before chief magistrate Julie Oseko.

They were not charged after officer Ali Bakari sought a 30-day extension to complete investigations.

Malindi police chief Matawa Muchangi said the other three have been released as they were found to be university students. They were accused of supporting al Shabaab. In a sworn affidavit, Bakari said the DCI is making inquiries into alleged offences.

"Subsequently, the respondents were arrested on March 10, 2017, in Malindi, Kilifi county, in connection with the offence and taken to Malindi police station for investigations," he said.

Bakari said he had information the suspects were financing al Shabaab. He said the respondents were planning an attack in Malindi, adding that the investigations will cover Ethiopia, Somalia, Mombasa, Malindi and Lamu.

Bakari said he needed more time to investigate Dahabshilin, a forex bureau that has an office in Malindi.

"I need more time to investigate due to the technical nature and areas involved. I need more time to take their mobile phones and laptops to Nairobi for analysis," he said.

Somalia

Diarrhea Outbreak Kills 40

Forty three people have died over the past 10 days in an outbreak of diarrhoeal infection that is spreading through… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.