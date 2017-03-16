15 March 2017

Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Cameroon: Kidney Health - International Conference Opens Today

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Brenda Y. Nchewnang-Ngassa

Renal experts will for four days enhance knowledge on how to handle different kidney related problems.

In prelude to the 14th congress of the African Association of Nephrology (AFRAN), the 7th congress of the African Paediatric Nephrology Association (AFPNA) and the 3rd of the Cameroon Society of Nephrology, national and international kidney experts yesterday, March 14th, 2017 began a pre-conference course at the Chantal Biya Foundation (FCB) in Yaounde. The pre-conference focused on kidney related problems particularly in children. Dr Georgette Guemkam of the Chantal Biya Foundation said renal problem in Cameroon particularly amongst children is under diagnosed because the disease is a silent pandemic and when diagnosed, it means the disease is at a terminal stage. However, statistics of children hospitalised for kidney problems at FCB stand at 2.6 per cent. Experts say children suffering from renal problems could be due to a congenital problem, genetics and acquired which could be due to an infection such as HIV, Hepatitis B and C (mostly in the teenage due to no vaccine at that time). Because of the alarming rate of kidney problems in the African society today, Dr Guemkam explained that the pre-conference teaching organised by the International Pediatric Nephrology Association (IPNA), in collaboration with the African Paediatric Nephrology Association (AFPNA) of which FCB is a partner is out to train nurses and doctors on how to better handle children with renal problems and place the medical instrument, catheter, which is aimed at helping the kidney dialysis toxic properly from the body. The main conference which begins today March 15th, 2017 on the theme; "Preserving Kidney Health in Africa" will end on March 18.

Cameroon

Again, Ayade Weeps for Bakassi Returnees As Govt Unveils Resettlement Plans

For the second time in less than four months, Cross River State Governor, Professor Ben Ayade, was in tears Wednesday… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.