Cameroon: Kidney Health - International Conference Opens Today

Renal experts will for four days enhance knowledge on how to handle different kidney related problems.

In prelude to the 14th congress of the African Association of Nephrology (AFRAN), the 7th congress of the African Paediatric Nephrology Association (AFPNA) and the 3rd of the Cameroon Society of Nephrology, national and international kidney experts yesterday, March 14th, 2017 began a pre-conference course at the Chantal Biya Foundation (FCB) in Yaounde. The pre-conference focused on kidney related problems particularly in children. Dr Georgette Guemkam of the Chantal Biya Foundation said renal problem in Cameroon particularly amongst children is under diagnosed because the disease is a silent pandemic and when diagnosed, it means the disease is at a terminal stage. However, statistics of children hospitalised for kidney problems at FCB stand at 2.6 per cent. Experts say children suffering from renal problems could be due to a congenital problem, genetics and acquired which could be due to an infection such as HIV, Hepatitis B and C (mostly in the teenage due to no vaccine at that time). Because of the alarming rate of kidney problems in the African society today, Dr Guemkam explained that the pre-conference teaching organised by the International Pediatric Nephrology Association (IPNA), in collaboration with the African Paediatric Nephrology Association (AFPNA) of which FCB is a partner is out to train nurses and doctors on how to better handle children with renal problems and place the medical instrument, catheter, which is aimed at helping the kidney dialysis toxic properly from the body. The main conference which begins today March 15th, 2017 on the theme; "Preserving Kidney Health in Africa" will end on March 18.