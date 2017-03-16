Cameroon: Leadership Struggle At Origin

The 15 times champions of Cameroon and the pride of the inhabitants of the capital city are gradually going down the drain.

During the past few months, the Yaounde-based football team Tonnere Kalara Football Club (TKC) has been facing internal squabbles. Actually, TKC which has been the pride of the inhabitants of the capital city, Yaounde, during the past decades is gradually losing its fame due to the struggle for leadership. For quite some time now the club has been facing internal problems every season. This season, the internal conflicts have reached the apex. Even though it is known that there exists only one TKC Yaounde since its creation in 1934, the club is divided into two camps today headed by two presidents, Emile Onambele Zibi and Achille Essomba Mani. It all began in November 2016 with the holding of a General Assembly of TKC in Yaounde. During the assembly, Emile Onambélé Zibi is alleged to have walked out of the hall for reasons known to him. According to the texts of the board, if the president leaves it is considered as resignation and the vice president takes over. Achille Essomba Mani was elected at the helm of the club. Another general assembly organised on November 27, 2016 at the Yaounde City Council hall elected Onambelle Zibi as president of TCK. According to Essomba Mani, the general assembly held by the Onambele Zibi was not valid because the process for affiliation at the Professional Football League was already on course. Emile Onambele Zibi has been president for five years and has refused to hand over power to the newly elected president, Achille Essomba The situation reached its climax last Sunday, March 12, 2017 during the third playing day of the Second Division championship. Both factions of TKC presented two teams to play the match against Botafogo International of Douala. In order to put an end to the long series of internal division and to restore the fame of the club as peace and order in the club, the Senior Divisional Officer for Mfoundi Division, Jean Claude Tsila has signed an order banning all football activities of TKC in the division till further notice.