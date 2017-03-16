Gaborone — 2011 World Champion Amantle Montsho will take part in this year's RUN21 Trail Run to be held on April 09.

Speaking during a media briefing at the National Stadium, Lady Khama Charitable Trust secretary, Marcus Ter Haar said Montsho had agreed to lead the five kilometre race, something which he said was commendable.

He however said the RUN21 Trail Run was in its fifth year, with each year showing a considerable growth in runner and spectator participation.

In 2013,he said they had 200 runners, in 2014 they had 498 and in 2015, they registered 1007 runners and in 2016,1573 people participated in the event, adding that the numbers did not include families who participated in the 5km or spectators.

"In a bid to keep growing, the Lady Khama Charitable Trust is about attending unique family outdoor fundraising and with feedback from our participants, each year we add something a little extra to draw the crowds in. One such element would be the Lady K. Wellness Arena, "he said.

Ter Haar said the Lady K. Wellness Arena (LKWA) was an activity attached to the annual RUN21 Trail Run, launched in 2016 to provide a platform where sport enthusiasts have access to participate and explore alternative sporting activities regardless of their health or stamina, under one 'roof', for free.

The LKWA,he said was a one and half day affair that would attract exhibitors in the fields of fitness, health and wellbeing which will include, but not limited to health experts, sporting clubs, gyms, and sports retailers, displaying their goods and services to the public.

He said all 2000 anticipated attendees will pass through the LKWA to collect the RUN21 Trail Run race numbers.

"We encourage runners, families and corporate to visit the Lady K. Wellness Arena, to discover what activity or product works best for you.

It's not just about the run, it's about the experience.

I am happy to announce a new activity for those who run for the fun of it, IT Junxion has sponsored a prize for the most creative costume! Yes, that's right dress up and stand a chance to win an iPad Wi-Fi Cellular 16GB Black, "he said.

Talking about the background of the Trust, he said the Lady Khama Charitable Trust was established in 2002, with the objective of continuing the charitable work that Lady Khama dedicated much of her life to.

He said Lady Ruth Khama had always been associated with civil society, mainly the charity and Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) sector in Botswana, and in her lifetime founded and supported numerous causes.

Each year, he said the Trust's supports a core group of beneficiaries; which were founded by Lady Khama or held a special relationship with her like Bana Ba Metsi, Childline, Flying Mission, ECD Teacher Training Program, Little Friends Day Care Centre, SOS Children's Villages.

Furthermore, he said the purpose of the Trust was to help improve the lives of vulnerable women and children in Botswana and the Trust aims to achieve this through charitable and educational activities in Botswana, and by raising and investing funds to support this mission.

"His Excellency the President of Botswana, Lieutenant General Dr Seretse Khama Ian Khama was the founding Chairman of the Trust, and has since assumed the role of Patron,"he said.

BOPA