Tanzania: 'Strengthen Legal Framework to Protect Online Shoppers'

AS the number of complaints over online purchases grows, the government yesterday tasked the Bank of Tanzania (BoT) and Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA) to strengthen the existing legal framework to better protect online shoppers.

The Deputy Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister responsible for Policy, Parliamentary Affairs, Labour, Employment, Youth and the Disabled, Mr Anthony Mavunde, said consumers who were now thrilled to make purchases online are increasingly complaining about such services.

Mr Mavunde made the remark at the climax of the World Consumer Rights Week held here yesterday. The event was jointly organised by Tanzania Consumers Forum (TCF) and Fair Competition Commission (FCC) with the theme; "Building a digital world consumers can trust."

"The Bank of Tanzania (BoT) and TCRA in collaboration with consumer consultative councils must put in place mechanism, technology and legal framework to protect consumers," he stressed. Tanzania is a signatory to the United Nations (UN) on consumer protection and according to the Deputy Minister, the authorities are required to harmonise legislation, rules and regulations to best protect the consumer.

He said, FCC and TCRA on another part should oversee the service contracts and mobile transactions to make sure they are in line with the standard form consumer contracts regulations of 2014. "I have been informed BoT and TCRA are working with Financial Sector Deepening Trust (FSDT) to develop new rules to protect online consumers."

Surface and Marine Transport Regulatory Authority (SUMATRA), Consumer Consultative Council Executive Director, Dr Oscar Kikoye, presenting consumers' recommendations outlined that complaints from consumers have been increasing day in day out.He named most registered complaints as high airfare, some telecom not displaying clients' name when sending mobile money before confirming the transaction, some decoders not showing free national channels and high prices of electricity and gas.