16 March 2017

Voice of America (Washington, DC)

Morocco: King Mohammed VI Ousts Prime Minister

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Smita Nordwall

Morocco's King Mohammed VI has ousted Prime Minister Abdelilah Benkirane because of his failure to form a government five months after elections. A surprise palace statement late Wednesday said the king is expected to name another member of the Party for Justice and Development to replace Benkirane.

The PJD won the October election, but didn't garner enough of a majority to govern alone. But the PJD's relations with a former coalition partner, the conservative Istiqlal party, soured over economic reforms, and talks over formation of a government with the center-right National Rally of Independence have stalled.

The royal statement said the king made the decision "in the absence of signs that suggest an imminent formation" of a government and due to "his concern about overcoming the current blockage" in political negotiations.

Benkirane told Reuters he accepts the king's decision.

"This is our king and he came to a decision under the framework of the constitution, which I've always expressed support of," he said.

Morocco

Senior Delegation On Working Visit to Morocco

A senior Eritrean delegation comprising Foreign Minister Osman Saleh and Presidential Advisor Mr. Yemane Gebreab is on a… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Voice of America. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.