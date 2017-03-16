THE Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner (RC), Paul Makonda, has come out with all guns blazing, lashing out at his critics in the self declared war against drugs in his region, stating categorically that he will not be silenced.

He took the opportunity to outline key priorities for his second year in office that kicks off today, promising to deliver in a speeder approach compared to the previous year.

Addressing stakeholders over the anti-narcotics war, as he marked a year since he took an oath of office, during an occasion beamed live by local television stations, Mr Makonda boasted that he was still a warlord.

"I understand that as we are laughing, there is another side that is scrambling to weaken our efforts, but I want to state here that no one has guts to silence me... who are you? And where are you from?" asked Mr Makonda. He boasted that he had never been cowed and that he would not be threatened, whatsoever.

"I don't care if the number of people who hate me will increase because I have no problem with the number of people who hate me, but my only fear is when I fail to deliver to the expectations of President John Magufuli, who appointed me to serve the people of Dar es Salaam Region," he stressed.

Since he declared war on drug dealers, suppliers and peddlers, Mr Makonda said more than 11,854 drug abusers had surrendered and promised to stop using the illicit drugs.

"I am now proud that we have managed to help a greater number of our people," he said, amid cheers from people who were formerly abusing drugs, who are currently being treated after quitting.

His sentiments were echoed by the Dar es Salaam Special Zone Police Commander, Simon Sirro, who said the anti-narcotics war had recorded a remarkable achievement, adding that the law enforcers had managed to seal loopholes for drugs supply in the country.

"I am informed that the price of these drugs has currently skyrocketed due to low supply," noted Commander Sirro. According to Mr Makonda, he expects to tighten his supervision in the public service, directing public servants in his region to show dedication in their service.Mr Makonda said there will be no business as usual in his region again.

He said that during his first year in office, he observed that there were officials who were not discharging their duties to the expectations of people, thus delaying development. At some point, he threatened to sack the head of public service without revealing his name.

"I asked you to make a thorough follow up in some issues in your office and if until this Friday you fail to give me the feedback, count yourself out," he warned without divulging details.

The RC, in a speech that lasted for over one hour, further promised to offer plots to all Dar es Salaam residents who faced demolition of their houses that were built in flood plains and possess title deeds.

He promised to crack the whip on officials who issued those titles. On infrastructure in the region, the RC warned contractors who were handing over shoddy work to look for other regions not in Dar es Salaam.

"We are tired of seeing our roads that have been frequently undergoing subsequent repairs having cracks and potholes," he insisted.

Mr Makonda stated that in the event that such contractors will be identified, they will be required to re-do the job at their own cost and will be stopped from entering any other contract for three consecutive years.

Meanwhile, Commander Sirro further said there was another form of crime where groups of unscrupulous criminals were assembling youth in mosques and churches for military training, asking religious leaders to help law enforcers to identify criminals.

"As law enforcers, we have our boundaries on which occasions we can enter into churches and mosques, but if you don't help us, this is a serious matter that can cost us in the near future," he added.