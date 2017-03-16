Nigeria: CAF Elections - Pinnick Aims High As Ahmad Dares Hayatou in Crucial Polls

The politicking of the past months by ambitious football officials aiming for posts in Africa's soccer ruling body, CAF, has ended and the frantic wait is now to know who emerges victorious from Thursday's polls.

While the headlines have captured the battle for the top spot between, incumbent Issa Hayatou and fierce challenger, Ahmad Ahmad, Nigeria's first point of call is the Executive Committee spot being vied for by the NFF President, Amaju Pinnick.

It is surprising to see that Pinnick's support for Ahmad over Hayatou as taken more of the discourse than his own election against Benin Republic strong football politics man, Anjorin Moucharafou.

Since the unceremonious exit of Amos Adamu from the revered CAF Executive Committee, Nigeria's attempt at a comeback has been futile.

Former NFF President, Aminu Maigari had a go at the position last term but he was roundly beaten by Moucharafou who has boasted of repeating the same feat against his challenger, Pinnick, in Thursday's polls.

Aside the battle for president, CAF Executive Committee members would also be elected for North Zone, West A Zone, West B Zone, Central Zone, Central-East Zone and Southern Zone.

Elections would also take place for the female slot on the CAF Executive Committee as well as that of the African representative for the FIFA council.

According to the CAF General Assembly procedure (Article 17), the first election that will be contested is for the presidency, the outcome of which usually impacts on the other elections.

For analysts, if Hayatou defeats Ahmad, the likelihood is that Moucharafou who is in Hayatou's camp will also emerge victorious against Pinnick and vice versa.

Aside the suggestions of big monies changing hands to influence votes, Hayatou is counting on the loyalty of members who have benefited from his presidency during the close-to-30-years of his reign.

The permutations are that Hayatou has strongholds and is expected to win majority of the votes in Zones 1, 4 and 5 while splitting the votes in Zones 2, 3 and 6.

If that plays out, Hayatou will earn a comfortable victory that would see him secure an astonishing eighth term in office.

On the other hand, Ahmad is hoping that enough members will be disillusioned with Hayatou's long reign and finally break ranks with the Cameroonian.

The Madagascar FA president who was on a recent visit to Nigeria to solicit for votes is hoping also that the influence of FIFA president Gianni Infantino who has not hidden his dislike for Hayatou will tip the scale in his favour.

Many have chosen to watch how things play out in what will go down as one of the most keenly-anticipated CAF Elections.

FULL ELECTION LIST:

1. Election of the CAF President for the 2017-2021 cycle:

Outgoing President: Issa Hayatou (Cameroon)

Candidates: Ahmad (Madagascar) and Issa Hayatou (Cameroon)

2. Election of the members of the CAF Executive Committee for the 2017 - 2021 cycle North Zone (Algeria, Egypt, Libya, Morocco, Tunisia):

Outgoing Member: Mohamed Raouraoua (Algeria)

Candidates: Anwar El Tashani (Libya)

Fouzi Lekjaa (Morocco)

Mohamed Raouraoua (Algeria)

3. Election of the members of the CAF Executive Committee for the 2017 - 2021 cycle West A Zone (Cap-Verde, Gambia, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Liberia, Mali, Mauritania,

Senegal, Sierra Leone):

Outgoing Member: Amadou Diakité (Mali)

Candidates: Amadou Diakité (Mali)

Hassan Musa Bility (Liberia)

4. Election of the members of the CAF Executive Committee for the 2017 - 2021 cycle West B Zone (Benin, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Ghana, Niger, Nigeria, Togo):

Outgoing Member: Anjorin Moucharafou (Benin)

Candidates: Amavu Melvin Pinnick (Nigeria) Anjorin Moucharafou (Benin)

5. Election of the members of the CAF Executive Committee for the 2017 - 2021 cycle Central Zone (Cameroon, Central Africa, Chad, Congo, Gabon, DR Congo, Equatorial

Guinea, Sao Tomé & Principe):

Outgoing Member: Adoum Djibrine (Chad)

Candidate: Adoum Djibrine (Chad)

6. Election of the members of the CAF Executive Committee for the 2017 - 2021 cycle Central-East Zone (Burundi, Djibouti, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Kenya, Rwanda, Somalia,

South Sudan, Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda):

Outgoing Member: Magdi Shams El Din (Sudan)

Candidates: Juneido Basha Tilmo (Ethiopia)

Magdi Shams El Din (Sudan)

Moses Magogo (Uganda)

Suleiman Hassan Waberi (Djibouti)

7. Election of the members of the CAF Executive Committee for the 2017 - 2021 cycle Southern Zone (Angola, Botswana, Comoros, Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritius,

Mozambique, Namibia, Seychelles, South Africa, Swaziland, Zambia, Zimbabwe):

Outgoing Members: Ahmad (Madagascar) 2 positions to fill

Suketu Patel (Seychelles)

Candidates: Danny Jordaan (South Africa)

Frans Mbidi (Namibia)

Rui Eduardo Da Costa (Angola)

Suketu Patel (Seychelles)

8. Female candidates

Candidates: Isha Johansen (Sierra Leone) 1 position to fill

Lydia Nsekera (Burundi)

9. Election of the African representative for the FIFA Council for the cycle 2017 - 2021

(a.) Arabic, Portuguese, Spanish Category 1 position to fill

Candidates: Hani Abo Rida (Egypt)

Tarek Bouchamoui (Tunisia)

(b.) Francophone Category 1 position to fill

Candidates: Augustin Sidy Diallo (Cote d'Ivoire)

Omari Constant Selemani (RD Congo)

(c.) Anglophone Category 1 position to fill

Candidates: Kalusha Bwalya (Zambia)

Kwesi Nyantakyi (Ghana)

Leodegar Tenga (Tanzania)

(d.) Open Category 3 positions to fill with at least one female member

Candidates: Almamy Kabele Camara (Guinea)

Chabur Goc (South Sudan)

Danny Jordaan (South Africa)

Lydia Nsekera (Burundi)