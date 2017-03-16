Team Rwanda rider Jean-Paul René Ukiniwabo put on a powerful solo performance to finish third in stage four at the ongoing Tour of Cameroon on Tuesday from Limbé - Kumba.

The 19-year old, making his first appearance in the annual road race, registered his best and overall team's performance, finishing just five second behind the Moroccan stage winner, Mraouni Salaheddine.

Mraouni, together with Holler Nikodemus of Germany's Bike Aid, crossed the line at the same time in a sprint photo finish after covering the 98-kilometer distance in 2 hours, 28 minutes and 38 seconds, while Ukiniwabo clocked 2 hours, 28 minutes and 44 seconds.

It was Ukiniwabo's best performance of his career in an international race so far-the youngster made his international debut during last year's Africa Continental Championships that was held in Casablanca, Morocco.

His best performance before Tuesday, was fifth place during the stage seven (Owendo-Libreville) of the just concluded 2017 La Tropicale Amissa Bongo where he was also making his debut.

Ukiniwabo was Team Rwanda's only rider in the top ten with Jean-Claude Uwizeye finishing 17th after posting 02h29'52" the same time as his compatriots Ephrem Tuyshime (30), Valens Ndayisenga (31) and Jean-Bosco Nsengimana (32).

Bonaventure Uwizeyimana finished 34th, one minute and 30 seconds behind the stage winner.

After four stages, Bike Aid rider Nikodemus is in the yellow jersey having so far used 10 hours, 30 minutes and 36 seconds ahead of Mraouni by one minute and five seconds. Team Rwanda captain Ndayisenga is in 7th place having so far used 10 hours 33 minutes 18 seconds.

By press-time, the riders were in action for stage 5, a 108-kilometer from Douala heading to Bonamoussadi before returning to Douala.