THE Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court in Dar es Salaam yesterday ordered the prosecution to expedite investigations into the trial of Actress Wema Sepetu, who is charged with drug abuse alongside her two maids.

Principal Resident Magistrate Thomas Samba, was reacting to a report given by State Attorney Constantine Kakula, for the prosecution, that they were still conducting investigations into the matter.

Assisted by Inspector of Police, Hamis Said, the trial attorney told the court when the case came for mention that the investigators were still collecting more evidence before deciding on how to go about the trial.

He, therefore, asked the court to grant the prosecution more time to complete such assignment.

The magistrate granted the request and adjourned the trial for another mention on April 12. Sepetu was brought before the court last month together with her maids, Angelina Msigwa and Matrida Abas to answer drug abuse charges.

They are alleged to have committed the offence on February 2, this year, at their residential house at Kundichi-Ununio in Kinondoni District.

The prosecution claims that on the material day and the areas, jointly and together were found in unlawful possession of one roll and two small pieces of cannabis sativa, commonly known as bhang weighing 1.08 grams.

Sepetu is among people mentioned by Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner (RC), Paul Makonda, to have been dealing in one way or another with narcotic drugs. She was required to report to the Central Police for questioning.