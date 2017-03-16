16 March 2017

Nigeria: Abuja Airport - Work Progresses, Phase 1 to Be Ready in Two Weeks

Repair work progresses on the runway of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.
By Chris Agabi

The first 1,200 meters (1.2km) of the 3,600 meters Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja has been excavated.

Our correspondent who visited the airport yesterday observed that, the contractor, Julius Berger, Nigeria Plc has fully mobilized to site and work is intensely in progress.

The construction workers say the asphalting and cabling of the first 1,200 meters will be completed in two weeks and the next phase commenced.

Mr. Nuhu Mustapha, the Deputy General Manager/Head of Department, Civil Engineering, Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, told our correspondent at the runway that the project in three segments divided into 1,200meters each with each segment completed in two weeks.

He explained that, with the segmentation, the contractor would definitely deliver the project in the six weeks allocated.

"The length of the runway is 3.6 kilometres but so far, we have mailed (excavated) one third of it, which is 1,200 metres and they are going to finish the mailing of this part today. What they are doing is that because of the time factor to finish this work within six weeks, they have divided the runway into three parts. Each one third will be done in two weeks," he explained.

Mr. Mustapha also indicated that the major work would be carried out on the middle portion 20 metres of the total 45 meters width runway.

He explained that the middle portion would be mailed (cut) by an average 17 centimeters deeper underground to address the defects.

