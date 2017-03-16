16 March 2017

Tanzania: 17bn/ - Lab Kits for Public Schools

By Jimmy Lwangili

MINISTRY of Education, Science, Technology and Vocational Training yesterday received laboratory apparatus worth 16.9bn/- from Lab Equip Company Limited, aimed at improving teaching of science subjects in government secondary schools.

The Ministry's Acting Commissioner of Education, Mr Nicolas Buretta, said the apparatus will be distributed to 1,696 secondary schools in the country, of which 1,625 will be ward secondary schools and the remaining 71 being the oldest government secondary schools.

He insisted that the apparatus will be distributed to those schools that completed construction of laboratories, to challenge those that did not complete building their labs to do so.

"These apparatus will serve as a solution to the shortage of teaching facilities facing many secondary schools in the country.

We have received the equipment from a company that won the bid to import laboratory apparatus into the country.

"The Tanzania People's Defence Forces (TPDF) will distribute them to the identified secondary schools in the country by the end of this month," he said.

According to him, the apparatus will help in bringing positive results in science subjects, especially in practical learning and boost morale of students in learning science subjects and producing a nation of many experts in science and technology.

The Operations Director of Lab Equip Limited, Mr Hasan Raza, said to win a state contract to import the apparatus for secondary schools in the country was a great honour and congratulated the government for trusting them.

He said they have been importing and distributing laboratory apparatus for schools and hospitals in different countries and that they had been operating in Tanzania for more than 25 years now.

