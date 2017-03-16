16 March 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: KPMG, Ernst & Young, Others for Cyber Security Summit

By Zakariyya Adaramola

International and national cyber experts from KPMG, Ernst & Young, the Economic and Financial Crimes and other offences Commission and G3 will gather in Nigeria for West African Cyber Security Summit.

The WACSS, according to a statement from the organisers, is the most established and only dedicated security and public safety event to serve the government and private sector in the region, with more than 45 exhibitors representing 14 countries.

"It will be taking place from the 21st - 23rd March 2017 with WACSS taking place alongside the exhibition and conference on the 22nd March", the statement said.

The statement said topics would cover corporate security, training the next generation, financial crime and governance. "The day will also witness a live hackathon run by Upgraded Era where visitors across the Exhibition, whether novice or trained, can try their hand at hacking", it said.

