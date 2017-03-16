Sudan: South Darfur Displaced to UN Delegation - 'We Refuse to Return'

Kass — The leaders of the displaced people of Kass locality in South Darfur have reiterated their refusal to return to their areas of origin under the current security climate.

In a meeting with a UN delegation on Monday, they endorsed their conditions for return which include the provision of security, disarmament of the militias, and the expulsion of new settlers from their lands.

The head Sheikh Abdelrahman Abdullah of Kass camps told Radio Dabanga that a delegation from the UN met on Monday with about 83 of the sheikhs of Kass camps and told them that the visit comes within the framework to identify and stand on the security and humanitarian conditions for the displaced persons, as well as voluntary return programme.