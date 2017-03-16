15 March 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: South Darfur Displaced to UN Delegation - 'We Refuse to Return'

Tagged:

Related Topics

Kass — The leaders of the displaced people of Kass locality in South Darfur have reiterated their refusal to return to their areas of origin under the current security climate.

In a meeting with a UN delegation on Monday, they endorsed their conditions for return which include the provision of security, disarmament of the militias, and the expulsion of new settlers from their lands.

The head Sheikh Abdelrahman Abdullah of Kass camps told Radio Dabanga that a delegation from the UN met on Monday with about 83 of the sheikhs of Kass camps and told them that the visit comes within the framework to identify and stand on the security and humanitarian conditions for the displaced persons, as well as voluntary return programme.

Sudan

Expired Pills Cause Concern in South Darfur Camp

The displaced people on Otash camp near Nyala in South Darfur are alarmed by the news that expired pills to treat worms… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.