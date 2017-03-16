Sudan: Expired Pills Cause Concern in South Darfur Camp

Otash Camp — The displaced people on Otash camp near Nyala in South Darfur are alarmed by the news that expired pills to treat worms have been distributed in the camp.

One of the sheikhs of the camp told Radio Dabanga that a vehicle belonging to the South Darfur Ministry of Health brought 12 large boxes and 85 small boxes to the camp on Monday morning, and began distributing the pills (nine per person) to the people.

Teachers and youths of the camp soon discovered that the medicine had expired on 3 March 2017. They immediately informed the Humanitarian Aid Commission (HAC) in the camp and the security committee.

The Sheikh said that the official of the Ministry of Health acknowledged the incident, withdrew the medicine immediately, returned it to the ministry and "asked the sheikhs of the camp not to raise the story to media".

He called for investigating the event and taking the perpetrators to justice.

'Contaminated imports'

On Monday the Minister of Industry of Sudan, Mohammed Yousif demanded stopping the import of three food products from the Arab Republic of Egypt and attributed this to preservation of public health of the citizen from corrupt goods made of contaminated production inputs.

The Minister announced in a letter to the Minister of Foreign Trade of the country having received complaints and information that contaminated vegetables and fruits that a decision was made to stop importing them from Egypt are entering the country manufactured in several forms including jams, tomato pastes and ketchup.

He said that these goods are made from contaminated products and expressed concern that these products might cause a number of serious diseases.

He added that (in order to preserve the health of citizens and protect the national commodities, I hope these products will be added to the decision of the list of goods of banned imports from Egypt).