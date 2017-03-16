Sudan: 250+ Homes Gutted By Fires in East Darfur Capital

Ed Daein / Kalma Camp — More than 250 homes have been devastated by a fire that broke out in part of El Salam district in Ed Daein, the capital of East Darfur. While there were no reports of loss of like, the material damage is substantial.

Five more comes were consumed in a separate fire in the town's Hai El Arab district. Ed Daein locality Commissioner, Ali El Tahir Sharif, said that the state needs more firefighters and asked people to take caution and safety in dealing with such fires.

South Darfur

A massive fire broke out at Square 1 in Kalma camp for the displaced near the South Darfur capital of Nyala. Nine homes were laid waste.

Hussein Abusharati, the spokesman for the displaced and refugees association told Radio Dabanga that the people affected by the fire are: Abakar, Saleh Hamid Saeed, Mariam Suleiman Braima, Abdel Aziz Adam, Mona Abdelrahman, Abdelrahman Saeed Osman Abdullah and others. He pointed to the harsh humanitarian conditions experienced by those victims of the fire.

He called on the organisations working in the camp to expedite the evaluation of losses and provide help for those affected.