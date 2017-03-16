15 March 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: South Darfur Displaced Deny Harbouring Rebels in Camps

Tagged:

Related Topics

Kalma Camp — The administration of camp Kalma for displaced people has denied the government's accusations that there are militants belonging to the armed movements inside the camp.

Hussein Abusharati, the spokesman for the displaced persons and refugees association told Radio Dabanga that on Monday the representative of the police of Unamid notified the administration of Kalma camp in Nyala locality, South Darfur that a complaint was filed by the government claiming the existence of leaders of the armed movements inside the camp.

He explained that the camp administration denied the accusations and defied the government to prove the existence of any armed person inside camps.

He accused the government of "targeting the camp so as to find a justification for dismantling it".

He said the displaced people were not able to confront the government attack on camp Kalma in August 2008 because they were unarmed.

He held the government responsible for targeting the camps and called on the international community to protect the displaced persons.

He conditioned the return of displaced persons to their home villages with security, peace and the disarmament of the militias.

Sudan

Expired Pills Cause Concern in South Darfur Camp

The displaced people on Otash camp near Nyala in South Darfur are alarmed by the news that expired pills to treat worms… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.