Kenya: Mwendwa Coy Over CAF Elections

Football Kenya Federation President Nick Mwendwa has remained tight lipped on his preferred candidate for the Confederation of African Football presidency.

Mwendwa, alongside 53 other Africa based Football Association's presidents, will on Thursday vote for the next president of the continental football body.

The polls will be held at the Caf General Assembly in Addis Ababa.

Incumbent Issa Hayatou, 70, is seeking to extend his three decade stay at the helm.

The Cameroonian however faces what is expected to be stiff competition from little known Ahmad Ahmad who is 13 years younger, and the Madagascar FA president.

"We will give our vote to the person who will best take care of Kenya's interests. I can't mention the name because the voting process is via secret ballot. But this is a decision that has been arrived at by the (local) football governing top brass," Mwendwa, 38, said on Wednesday, moments before departing for Addis.

It is worth noting however, that Mwendwa abstained from voting for a crucial proposal during Caf's Extraordinary Assembly in Cairo last October.

This proposal, which was brought forward by the Djibouti Football Association, sought to modify article 18.3 of Caf statues, which restricts potential candidates for the Caf presidency to the 15-man executive committee.

It also sought to limit to three, the number of four year terms, in which the one can contest for the Caf presidency.

Despite Mwendwa's silence, a number of regions have made public their stance. The 12-member Council of East and Central Africa Associations, to which Kenya is a part of, announced in a statement a fortnight back that they will be backing Hayatou. The 14-member Southern Africa bloc however say they are behind Ahmad.

Ahmad made a secret campaign visit to Nairobi in February, on the same day Fifa president Gianni Infantino toured Uganda on an "official" visit.

The Caf presidency is a powerful position, with the incumbent controlling football and political interests of more than 54 countries, and in charge of budgets of upto Sh30 billion annually, amounts that are mainly drawn from sponsorship deals.