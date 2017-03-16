16 March 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Mwendwa Coy Over CAF Elections

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: CAF Online
CAF elects new president.
By David Kwalimwa

Football Kenya Federation President Nick Mwendwa has remained tight lipped on his preferred candidate for the Confederation of African Football presidency.

Mwendwa, alongside 53 other Africa based Football Association's presidents, will on Thursday vote for the next president of the continental football body.

The polls will be held at the Caf General Assembly in Addis Ababa.

Incumbent Issa Hayatou, 70, is seeking to extend his three decade stay at the helm.

The Cameroonian however faces what is expected to be stiff competition from little known Ahmad Ahmad who is 13 years younger, and the Madagascar FA president.

"We will give our vote to the person who will best take care of Kenya's interests. I can't mention the name because the voting process is via secret ballot. But this is a decision that has been arrived at by the (local) football governing top brass," Mwendwa, 38, said on Wednesday, moments before departing for Addis.

More on This

It is worth noting however, that Mwendwa abstained from voting for a crucial proposal during Caf's Extraordinary Assembly in Cairo last October.

This proposal, which was brought forward by the Djibouti Football Association, sought to modify article 18.3 of Caf statues, which restricts potential candidates for the Caf presidency to the 15-man executive committee.

It also sought to limit to three, the number of four year terms, in which the one can contest for the Caf presidency.

Despite Mwendwa's silence, a number of regions have made public their stance. The 12-member Council of East and Central Africa Associations, to which Kenya is a part of, announced in a statement a fortnight back that they will be backing Hayatou. The 14-member Southern Africa bloc however say they are behind Ahmad.

Ahmad made a secret campaign visit to Nairobi in February, on the same day Fifa president Gianni Infantino toured Uganda on an "official" visit.

The Caf presidency is a powerful position, with the incumbent controlling football and political interests of more than 54 countries, and in charge of budgets of upto Sh30 billion annually, amounts that are mainly drawn from sponsorship deals.

More on This

CAF Election - Who Is Ghana Football Backing?

As the Confederation of African Football (CAF) goes to the polls on Thursday (tomorrow) to choose a new CAF president,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.