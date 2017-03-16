Photo: Monitor

The helicopter, which was "making a turn" in Mutungo in Biina parish, Nakawa division, was reportedly trying to avoid a cloud that had blocked the pilots' visibility.

The Uganda Police Force has said it will repair a house whose roof was blown off by a police chopper on Monday.

It's powerful propellers blew off the roof of a residential house in the area. Although no one was injured, the affected family was rendered homeless. The family of seven has since rented a house in the neighbourhood.

Police spokesperson Andrew Felix Kaweesi says that police is assessing the extent of the damage caused by the accident. Kaweesi says the area where the incidence occurred is a turning space for choppers in the sky.

"We shall repair the damages on the window glasses and any other minor things that could have been affected. The accident was caused by too much pressure of the wind that came from the helicopter. They [pilot] wanted to avoid the cloud that had blocked visibility. So they decided to come down to a lower elevation and that affected this particular structure. And, you can see it is a weak structure. Little did he know that some of the structures were weak and would be affected", said Kaweesi.

Annet Nampijja, one of the tenants of the affected house states that she had bought a bale of clothes but this was looted during the ensuing confusion. She also claims Shs 2.4 million was stolen during the confusion.

Nampijja's daughter who was in the house at the time of the incidence. She barely survived as she had instead moved to lock the door instead of fleeing out.

The landlady of the place Lucy Ddumba was glad saying the police has at least come up to build her house. She says as owners of the home they were stuck financially to repair the house.