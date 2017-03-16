16 March 2017

The Observer (Kampala)

Uganda: Vandals Steal Newly Installed Street Lights in Masaka

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Premium Times
(file photo)
By URN

Unidentified thugs have vandalized the newly installed street lights in Masaka municipality. The thugs took bulbs and all the cables plunging certain areas in the municipality into darkness.

Masaka municipality is a beneficiary of a Shs 14 billion street lighting project under the Kawanda-Masaka Power extension. It covers Katwe-Butego, Nyendo-Ssenyange and Kimanya-Kyabakuza divisions.

Early this year, the contractor, Trans African Supply Services limited installed lights on ten streets in the municipality. They include Cathedral Street in Nyendo, Masaka-Kampala highway, Buddu Street, Elgin Street, Edward Avenue, Birch Avenue, Kijabwemi-Kyabakuza Street and Kyotera Street among others.

The contractor is expected to handover the project in April this year after completion. However, vandals have started targeting the street lights even before they start functioning fully. The thugs have already vandalized the lights along Masaka-Nyendo Lane and Masaka-Kampala highway and made off with cables and bulbs.

It is still unclear how the vandals climbed aluminum poles and plucked out the bulbs without being detected. Police have launched investigations to establish the circumstances under which, the bulbs and cables were stolen around Doris Discotheque.

Godfrey Kayemba, the mayor Masaka municipality, says he is shocked by the vandalism and called for vigilance from residents, saying the street lights are meant to benefit them.

Uganda

Govt Seizes Book Critical of 2016 Polls

Government has seized more than 600 copies of a book on the just concluded elections citing "false declaration" by the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.