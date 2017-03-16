Uganda: Vandals Steal Newly Installed Street Lights in Masaka

Unidentified thugs have vandalized the newly installed street lights in Masaka municipality. The thugs took bulbs and all the cables plunging certain areas in the municipality into darkness.

Masaka municipality is a beneficiary of a Shs 14 billion street lighting project under the Kawanda-Masaka Power extension. It covers Katwe-Butego, Nyendo-Ssenyange and Kimanya-Kyabakuza divisions.

Early this year, the contractor, Trans African Supply Services limited installed lights on ten streets in the municipality. They include Cathedral Street in Nyendo, Masaka-Kampala highway, Buddu Street, Elgin Street, Edward Avenue, Birch Avenue, Kijabwemi-Kyabakuza Street and Kyotera Street among others.

The contractor is expected to handover the project in April this year after completion. However, vandals have started targeting the street lights even before they start functioning fully. The thugs have already vandalized the lights along Masaka-Nyendo Lane and Masaka-Kampala highway and made off with cables and bulbs.

It is still unclear how the vandals climbed aluminum poles and plucked out the bulbs without being detected. Police have launched investigations to establish the circumstances under which, the bulbs and cables were stolen around Doris Discotheque.

Godfrey Kayemba, the mayor Masaka municipality, says he is shocked by the vandalism and called for vigilance from residents, saying the street lights are meant to benefit them.