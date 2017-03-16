16 March 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Book On 2016 Polls Seized

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Monitor
In a letter to the Centre for Basic Research (CBR) circulated on social media by Dr Kabumba Busingye, a law lecturer at Makerere University, government has given the authorities at CBR a month to claim for the copies of the book titled “‘Controlling Consent” under section 214 of the East African Community Customs Management Act.
By Stephen Kafeero

Kampala — Government has seized more than 600 copies of a book on the just concluded elections citing "false declaration" by the owners.

In a letter to the Centre for Basic Research (CBR) circulated on social media by Dr Kabumba Busingye, a law lecturer at Makerere University, government has given the authorities at CBR a month to claim for the copies of the book titled "Controlling Consent: Uganda's 2016 Elections" under section 214 of the East African Community Customs Management Act.

"Your consignment of 668 books has been seized and is liable to forfeiture in accordance with the provisions of the East African Community Customs Management Act," the letter reads in part.

"The books arrived and they are saying we made false declaration. We have not been given details of what false declaration entails but we are going to find out," Dr Simba Ssali Kayunga, the CBR Executive Director said in a telephone interview last evening.

This is not the first time Ugandan government is seizing books deemed to be critical of the establishment.

In 2010 government seized copies of books titled "The Correct Line? Uganda under Museveni" authored by Dr Olive Kobusingye, a sister to opposition leader Dr Kizza Besigye at Entebbe Airport. Government cited security reasons.

The book with different contributors is edited by Oloka Onyango, a Professor of Law at Makerere University and Josephine Ahikire an Associate Professor and Dean, School of Women and Gender Studies, Makerere University. Both are Senior Research Fellows at the Centre for Basic Research.

About the book

Controlling Consent is a multi and cross-disciplinary anthology on Uganda's 2016 elections. The book brought together by a group of Ugandan researchers to provide a grounded analysis of the various dimensions of the elections and to reflect on the future governance and development implications of the franchise. Such an examination is especially important given that 2016 marked only the 3rd election under a multi-party system of government since the National Resistance Movement (NRM) under President Yoweri Museveni assumed power in 1986. Thus, Controlling Consent makes a critical contribution to the knowledge and understanding of Uganda's governance and electoral processes and provides a meaningful and extensive engagement with the country's evolving framework of electoral democracy, both as test of and reflector upon the wider process of political development in the country.

Uganda

Tullow Signs Agreement to Start Exporting Turkana Oil

British oil explorer Tullow on Tuesday signed a production agreement with the Government of Kenya, paving the way for… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.