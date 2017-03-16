Photo: Jimmy Baikovicius/Flickr

Cape Town International Airport (file photo).

press release

Airline passengers have voted Cape Town International Airport as the best in Africa.

Alan Winde, MEC of Economic Opportunities, said Cape Town International Airport (CTIA) was named as the continent's best airport at the 2017 Skytrax World Airport Awards, which was held at the Passenger Terminal Expo in Amsterdam yesterday (14 March 2017).

Voted for by passengers, the awards are among the most prestigious accolades in the aviation industry. Overall, Cape Town International Airport was also voted as number 19 in The World's Top 100 Airports - 2017.

MEC Winde congratulated CTIA, which is Africa's most award-winning airport.

"The Skytrax World Airport Awards are the benchmark for excellence in aviation. These awards are significant because they are based on customer satisfaction. Travellers have selected Cape Town International Airport as one of the world's best.

"I would like to commend Deon Cloete and the CTIA team for the great work they are doing in contributing to the growth of the tourism sector. CTIA is also a partner in our Cape Town Air Access initiative, which has landed seven new routes and facilitated ten route expansions for our region, since its launch in 2015.

This has increased capacity at CTIA by over 600 000 seats and generated over R3 billion in tourism spend for the Western Cape. In 2016, CTIA also achieved a major milestone when they reached the 10 million passenger per year mark. These trends speak to CTIA as a world-class airport, which is setting the standard for customer service."