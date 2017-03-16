Sudan: Al-Jaz Affirms Firmness of Sudan-China Relations

Khartoum — The Deputy Chairman of the Higher Committee Supervising Sudan's Relations with China, Russia and India, Dr. Awad Ahmed Al-Jaz has affirmed the firmness of Sudan-China relations, lauding the development of cooperation between the two countries in all fields.

Dr. Al-Jaz who met, Wednesday, at his office, the Chinese Ambassador to Sudan was briefed on the arrangements and signing an agreement on the establishment of the integrated slaughterhouse between Sudan and China.

He the Higher Committee has been following up the implementation of projects in Sudan, in different fields, expecting that a number of Chinese concerned officials will arrive in Sudan in the context of developments of the relations linking the two countries.