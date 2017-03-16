Sudan: APRM National Governing Council Approves APRM's Report

Khartoum — The African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM) National Governing Council, in a meeting chaired by Chairman of the Council, Ambassador Atalla and in presence of the APRM General Supervisor, Dr Ibrahim Dagash and the Council members, approved a report about governance in Sudan prepared by the APRM.

Rapporteur of Advisory Council of the New Partnership for Africa's Development(NEPAD), Dr Babiker Mohamed Toam said in a statement to SUNA, that the meeting looked into the APRM report about democracy, good governance, good economic management and social and economic development , underlining that the report was prepared by prominent experts under supervision of eminent African figures.

Dr Al-Toam affirmed that the Council approved the report.