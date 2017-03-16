Sudan: FM Receives EU Envoy for Freedom of Religion

Khartoum — Foreign Minister, Professor Ibrahim Ghandour received, Wednesday the Envoy of European Union (EU) for Promotion of Freedom of Religion, Jan Figel.

The Minister welcomed the EU Envoy and briefed him on level of co-existence in Sudan, which he explained , stands as a country of multi cultures and components as wwell as as a symbol for tolerance and social cohesion , referring to role being played by Sudan in addressing the regional issues , tensions and conflicts in collaboration with the international partners.

The EU Envoy, on his part, expressed pleasure over his visit to Sudan to get acquainted with its culture and experiment in field of consolidating unity and co-existence through societal dialogue , indicating to key regional role played by Sudan.

He stressed EU's resolve to continue cooperation with Sudan.