Sudan: FM Undersecretary Meets Ambassador of Brazil

Khartoum — Undersecretary of Foreign Ministry, Ambassador, Abdul-Ghani Al-Naeem met in his office, Wednesday, the Brazilian Ambassador to Sudan.

The meeting tackled ways of enhancement of bilateral relations and implementation of the outcome of meetings of the Joint Sudanese-Brazilian Committee for Political Consultation which were held in last February in Brazil.

Referring to Sudan's ample investment opportunities in fields of agriculture, mining and energy, the Undersecretary indicated to Sudan desire to attract more Brazilian investments.

He said the meeting discussed exchange of visits by senior officials in Sudan and Brazil and execution of agreements previous signed by the two countries.

The Ambassador of Brazil, on his part, underscored importance of development bilateral relations in all fields, saying he will work with concerned organs in Brazil to reflect investment opportunities available in Sudan.