15 March 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: UNAMID Welcomes Presidential Decision Pardoning Elements of Darfur Armed Movements

Khartoum — The United Nations and the African Union Mission in Darfur UNAMID has welcomed the Presidential Decision, issued, March.8 dropping death sentence against 66 Elements of Darfur Armed Movements and pardoning 193 others.

The mission said in press statement it issued, Wednesday, in Al-Fasher, that the positive developments come in the context of the continued mediation efforts carried out by the AU High level Panel, UNAMID and the other concerned circles in accordance with Doha Peace Document which sponsored by the UN Security Council and the AU Peace and Security Council.

The statement has renewed the Mission's commitment to exert utmost efforts to reach durable peace in Darfur.

