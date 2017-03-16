Sudan: Visit of Chairman of Libyan Presidential Council to the Country Postponed

Khartoum — Foreign Ministry announced on Wednesday , that the visit of the Chairman of the Libyan Presidential Council, Fayez Al-Siraj to Sudan, scheduled to start today, was adjourned due to emergency conditions in Libya that prevented him from moving from Libyan capital , Tripoli.

Foreign Minister, Professor Ibrahim Ghandour received a phone call from Libya Foreign Minister, Mohamed Al-Taher who affirmed keenness of his Government to pay the visit in as soon as the current conditions are overcome , requesting the Foreign Minister to convey apology of Al-Siraj to President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir.

In a press statement to SUNA , Prof. Ghandour affirmed his understanding and following -up the eme4rgency conditions Tripoli city is witnessing as well as the President 's deep concern with developments of situations at Libyan arena and his confidence the could be overcome soon.

The Minister said that Sudan renews its welcome to visit of the Chairman of the Libyan Presidential Council to the country sooner and at time to be agreed upon through channels of foreign Ministries of the two countries.